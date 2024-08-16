NWS Melbourne: Small Craft Advisory in Effect Until 11 PM Tonight

Flagler Beach to Jupiter Inlet - Friday August 16, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued a Small Craft Advisory for offshore waters from Flagler Beach in Flagler County all the way south to the Jupiter Inlet in Palm Beach County.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Small Craft Advisory in Effect Until 11 AM Tonight