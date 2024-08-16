NWS Melbourne: Small Craft Advisory in Effect Until 11 PM Tonight
Flagler Beach to Jupiter Inlet - Friday August 16, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued a Small Craft Advisory for offshore waters from Flagler Beach in Flagler County all the way south to the Jupiter Inlet in Palm Beach County.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Small Craft Advisory in Effect Until 11 AM Tonight
- WHAT: Seas 5 to 8 feet.
- WHERE: Flagler Beach to Volusia-Brevard County Line 20-60 nm, Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 20-60 nm and Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 20-60 nm.
- WHEN: Until 11 PM EDT this evening.
- IMPACTS: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.