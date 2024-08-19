NWS Melbourne: Heat, Humidity, and Heat Risk Conditions Resume Today

East-Central Florida - Monday August 19, 2024: Heat and humidity return to the area today with heat index values approaching 100-107 degrees, that's in the range of Moderate to High HeatRisk conditions.

Rain and storm chances increase, mainly near and along the immediate coast this afternoon and evening. Activity will move offshore tonight with only a lingering shower or two left behind.

There is also a high risk of rip currents remains at local beaches today.

Hazardous Weather Outlook for East-Central Florida

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 90s will combine with higher humidity values to produce peak heat indices in the 102 to 107 range today. Those kind of feel-like temperatures create a Moderate to Major HeatRisk which could lead to heat stress and other heat-related illnesses.

If you are spending time outdoors today take frequent breaks from the heat in an air conditioned building or in the shade, and stay well hydrated.

Excessive heat and Moderate to Major HeatRisk conditions are expected to continue for the next few days.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered lightning storms will be possible across east central Florida and the local Atlantic waters this afternoon into the overnight hours. Storms may be capable of producing frequent lightning strikes, wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, and heavy downpours.

Lightning storm chances will increase through the week as a nearly stationary boundary moves southward across the Florida peninsula and stalls across central Florida.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A High Risk of rip currents exists at all east central Florida beaches today. Entering the surf is strongly discouraged!

At least a Moderate Risk of rip currents is forecast to continue through mid-week at the local beaches.