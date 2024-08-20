Port St. Lucie - Job Fair Wednesday at the MidFlorida Event Center

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday August 20, 2024: The City of Port St. Lucie's is hosting its Annual Community Job Fair tomorrow afternoon, Wednesday August 21. It's taking place at the MidFlorida Event Center from 3:30 PM until 6:30 PM. The job fair being held in partnership with CareerSource.

This event will feature nearly 70 employers from various industries, actively seeking to fill positions and expand their workforce. With almost 200 job seekers already per-registered, it's a great opportunity for local businesses and talent to connect.

Interviews will be available with representatives from the City of Port St. Lucie, CareerSource officials, employers, and job seekers attending the event.

This job fair is an important initiative to strengthen the local workforce, support community businesses, and provide job seekers with opportunities to advance their careers.