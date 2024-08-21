NWS Melbourne: Stormy Wednesday

East-Central Florida - Wednesday August 21, 2024: Numerous to scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for today. The National Weather Service in Melbourne (NWS) expects the west coast sea breeze to move rapidly across the peninsula and collide with the east coast breeze near the coast this afternoon.

The primary impact on East-Central Florida from that collision will be frequent to occasional lightning strikes, gusty winds up to 40 to 50 mph, and torrential downpours possibly leading to nuisance flooding in low-lying areas.

As for the heat, it will be another warm day. Highs will be mainly in the low 90s with a few mid 90s possible. Peak heat indices will reach 102-107F this afternoon.

A Moderate risk for dangerous rip currents exists at area beaches.

Hazardous Weather Outlook for East-Central Florida

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered to numerous showers and lightning storms will be possible across East-Central Florida, with general storm motion to the east-northeast. Activity is forecast to kick off late this morning and continue into the afternoon hours. Lingering activity across the local Atlantic waters overnight will be possible.

Any storms that develop will be capable of producing frequent lightning strikes, wind gusts between 40 to 50 mph, and heavy downpours. Additionally, boundary interactions between the east coast sea breeze and outflows from other storms could cause brief funnel clouds, though confidence in this remains low.

Scattered to numerous showers and lightning storms will be possible each day through the weekend as a nearly stationary boundary drifts southward across the Florida peninsula and stalls across central Florida.

NWS Melbourne

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Another afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s will combine with high humidity to produce peak heat indices between 102 to 107. Additionally, a Moderate HeatRisk exists across east central Florida.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to take the proper precautions to prevent heat-related illness, including staying well hydrated and taking frequent breaks in an air conditioned building or the shade if spending extended periods of time outdoors.

Warm temperatures and high humidity will combine to produce heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees through this weekend. Residents and visitors are encouraged to take frequent breaks from the heat and stay well hydrated, especially if spending extended periods of time outdoors.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A Moderate Risk of rip currents exists at all East-Central Florida beaches today. If heading to the beach, be sure to swim near a lifeguard. Never enter the ocean alone.

At least a Moderate Risk of rip currents is forecast to continue through this weekend at the local beaches.