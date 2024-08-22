Indian River State College Honors Excellence in Teaching and Leadership

Fort Pierce - Thursday August 22, 2024: Indian River State College celebrated outstanding faculty and staff at its annual Endowed Teaching Chair Awards Ceremony held in the McAlpin Fine Arts Theatre.

The event recognized exceptional educators and leaders who have made significant contributions to student success and academic innovation. Highlights of the ceremony included:

Endowed Teaching Chair Awards:



School of Education Professor Emily Renschler received the Susan H. Johnson Endowed Teaching Chair for her STARS program supporting student-teachers.



received the Susan H. Johnson Endowed Teaching Chair for her STARS program supporting student-teachers. Brown Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Professor Heather Michaels was awarded the Banack Family Endowed Teaching Chair in Agriculture for establishing a new Beekeeping Club.



was awarded the Banack Family Endowed Teaching Chair in Agriculture for establishing a new Beekeeping Club. Graphic Design Technology Professor Dr. Jim Jeffers earned the Endowed Teaching Chair in Innovation and Entrepreneurship for his multimedia education project.



earned the Endowed Teaching Chair in Innovation and Entrepreneurship for his multimedia education project. Department of Social Sciences Professor Dr. Larisa Ray received the Richardson Endowed Teaching Chair in Business and Entrepreneurship for her AI-enhanced tutoring initiative.

Harriett Kirk Crago Faculty of the Year Award:



School of Nursing Professor Dr. Brian Skirvin-Leclair was honored with this prestigious award, recognizing his exceptional dedication to student success and his outstanding contributions to the nursing program.

Anne R. Snyder Department Chair Excellence Award:



In a surprise presentation, Department Chair of English and Communications Dr. Sarah Mallonee and Department Chair of Gateway English and English Composition Dr. Katharine Piatchek were jointly awarded for their exemplary leadership of the English department. Their efforts led to a 9.5% increase in student success rates in ENC1101.

"These awards celebrate the heart of our institution - our dedicated faculty and staff,” said Dr. Timothy Moore, Indian River State College president. “Their innovative approaches and unwavering commitment to our students' success exemplify the excellence we strive for at Indian River State College. As we celebrate their achievements, we are also celebrating the positive impact they have on our students' lives and future careers."

"The dedication and innovation demonstrated by our faculty at Indian River State College never cease to amaze me," said Dr. Heather Belmont, Vice President of Academic Affairs. "Today's awardees exemplify the spirit of excellence that drives our institution. From cutting-edge AI applications in tutoring to hands-on beekeeping experiences, these educators are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in higher education."

The ceremony also featured presentations by Foundation representatives, student government, and college leadership, underscoring the collaborative spirit that drives Indian River State College’s success.