NWS Melbourne: Another Round of Strong Storms, Heavy Downpours, Gusty Winds, and Lightening Across East-Central Florida Today

East-Central Florida - Friday August 23, 2024: High temperatures have taken a back seat to this week's series of strong thunderstorms. That trend continues again today as the west coast sea breeze continues to do battle with winds blowing in from the Atlantic.

The stormy weather should begin along the coast late this morning, or early this afternoon. Some of these storms are expected to produce lightening.

Showers and thunderstorms will push west into the interior by mid to late afternoon and into the early evening.

NWS Melbourne

Hazardous Weather Outlook for East-Central Florida

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered to numerous showers and scattered lightning storms are forecast to develop this afternoon and evening, with chances expected to gradually diminish after sunset.

The showers and storms are expected to develop initially along the east coast from late morning through early afternoon as the sea breeze forms, and then increase in coverage west of I-95 as the sea breeze moves inland through mid to late afternoon. Some storms may be able to shift back toward coast and offshore of Volusia and Brevard counties through late day.

Some stronger storms will again be possible, with the main threats being strong wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph, frequent lightning strikes, small hail and heavy rainfall.

This stormy weather is expect to continue through Saturday and possibly on into Thursday of next week. Scattered to numerous showers and isolated to scattered lightning storms are forecast each afternoon through the weekend. Isolated stronger storms that develop next week will again be capable of occasional to frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds, and moderate to locally heavy rainfall.

EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IMPACT

Slow moving or repeated rounds of heavier showers or storms will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts of 4 to 5 inches possible.

This may result in minor flooding of low lying and typical flood prone areas, especially over areas that have recently received heavy rainfall the last couple of days.

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Warm temperatures and high humidity will combine to produce heat index values as high as 102 to 107 degrees Sunday and into next week. Residents and visitors are encouraged to take frequent breaks from the heat and stay well hydrated, especially if spending extended periods of time outdoors.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A Moderate Risk of rip currents exists at all east central Florida beaches today. Remember to swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

At least a Moderate Risk of rip currents is forecast to continue at the local beaches.