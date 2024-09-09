Two Semis Collide, SR-70 Closed West of Okeechobee

Two semis have collided, blocking both lanes of travel on Highway 70 West near NW 141st Ave in Okeechobee, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

The office did not report about the condition of the drivers. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours on Tuesday as the accident as caused a significant fuel spill across the roadway.

Traffic is being turned around and rerouted down north W. 48th Ave, also known locally as Old Dixie.

The Sheriff's Office is advising local residents to be prepared for detours or find alternative routes home.

