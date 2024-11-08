St. Lucie Issues Rabies Alert

The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County (DOH-St. Lucie) issued a rabies alert for parts of the St. Lucie County area. This is in response to a raccoon that tested positive and an otter that tested positive in unrelated instances occurring on November 5, 2024. DOH-St. Lucie is monitoring rabies among wild animals in both areas. All residents and visitors should be aware that rabies is currently present in the wild animal population.

The center of the first rabies alert is Cypress Street in the River Park area of St. Lucie County and includes the following boundaries:

· North to Brazilian Circle

· South to Dyer Road

· East to the intersection of Prima Vista Boulevard and Tilton Road

· West to the St. Lucie River

The center of second rabies alert is in rural St. Lucie County located within the following boundaries:

· North to the C-24 Canal

· South to the western bend of Germany Canal Road

· East to Carlton Road

· West to the end of Germany Canal Road

Rabies alerts are in effect for 60 days from the date of the incident.

All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes. Alerts are designed to increase awareness to the public. Please be aware that rabies activities can also occur outside the alert area.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure will protect an exposed person from the disease.

Take the following precautions to prevent rabies exposure:

· Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

· Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact St. Lucie County’s Animal Safety, Services & Protection Division at 772-462-8120.

· Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH-St. Lucie by calling 772-462-3883.

· Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

· Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact St. Lucie County’s Animal Safety, Services & Protection Division at 772-462-8120.

· Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

For more information on rabies, please visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact DOH-St. Lucie at 772-462-3883.