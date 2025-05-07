Donate
REAL ID requirements take effect Wednesday in Florida, across the US

Central Florida Public Media | By Danielle Prieur
Published May 7, 2025 at 9:10 AM EDT
A woman at an airport ahead of her vacation.
Pexels
Starting Wednesday, all Floridians must have a REAL ID before boarding a plane in the U.S. or entering most federal and military buildings and nuclear plants.

The new requirement was put in place by a 2005 act of Congress aimed at reducing the threat of terrorism in the US.

To check to see if a driver's license or state-issued ID is a REAL ID, look for a gold star in the top right hand corner.

No star? It's not a REAL ID.

Floridians can fly without one, using a U.S. passport instead, but everyone is encouraged to get a REAL ID at a DMV office this year.

The cost of a REAL ID is $48 dollars plus a processing fee.

Most Floridians who got a driver's license after 2010 already have a REAL ID.

But even these residents whose legal name changed due to a marriage, divorce, or other court order, still need to head to the DMV to update their ID.

To apply for a REAL ID, people will need to bring proof of their legal name, birthday, legal status, social security number, and proof of address to their local DMV.

An example of a REAL ID.
Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles /
Here's a list of documents you can bring to the DMV to get your REAL ID: 

"For U.S. Citizens:

  • Valid, unexpired U.S. passport
  • Original or Certified copy of a birth certificate
  • Consular Report of Birth Abroad
  • Certificate of Naturalization issued by DHS
  • Certificate of Citizenship

For cases where the current name and the name on the primary identity document are different, you should also bring:

  • Court ordered name change document
  • Marriage certificate, issued by the courts and/or
  • Divorce decree, issued by the courts

For Non-Citizens:

  • Valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card – I-551 for Lawful Permanent Residents
  • Valid Passport for non-immigrants except for asylum applicants and refugees
  • Other government issued document showing your full name
  • Department of Homeland Security document showing proof of lawful presence
  • If your name has changed by marriage/divorce, you must have your name changed on your Citizen and Immigration Services (CIS) documents.

Both Citizens and Non-Citizens will need to bring:

  • Your Social Security Card or proof of your social security number. A list of documents that provide proof of the social security number can be found on our What to Bring page.
  • Two documents that show your principal residence. A list of these kinds of documents can be found on our What to Bring page"

Click here to find your nearest site to get a REAL ID.

WQCS News
Danielle Prieur