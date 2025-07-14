DOH of Martin issues blue green algae alert

The Florida Department of Health issued a health alert regarding the presence of blue-green algae in several areas of Lake Okeechobee in Martin County according to samples taken July 8.

The DOH advises that residents and visitors the following:



Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercrafts, or come in contact with water with visible bloom.

Keep pets and livestock away from the water.

Do not cook or clean using water contaminated by the blooms. Boiling does not remove toxins.

If eating a filet caught in the lake, rinse the fish with bottled or tap water, throw away the guts, and cook thoroughly.

Do not eat shellfish caught in contaminated waters.



The DOH partners with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and others to collect samples. After analysis, toxin results can be viewed online at https://protectingfloridatogether.gov/ or https://floridadep.gov/AlgalBloom.

Blue-green algae is a bacteria commonly found in freshwater in Florida. It causes a discoloration of the water can floating mats that produce unpleasant smells.

The algae can produce toxins which can be harmful to both people and animals. It has been known to cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. Extreme cases can see damage to the liver and nervous system.

At risk individuals, such as children, elderly, and immunocompromised, should avoid any exposure.