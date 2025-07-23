Donate
St. Lucie Fire District mourns loss of firefighter

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published July 23, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
Jarius Hodge, St. Lucie County Firefighter, who recently passed away
St. Lucie County Fire District
/
St. Lucie County Firefighters Facebook Page
Jarius Hodge, a St. Lucie County Firefighter and Paramedic, tragically passed away

Jarius Hodge, 26, a St. Lucie County firefighter and paramedic, has passed away, according to a post on the St. Lucie County Firefighters Facebook page.

The post mourned the loss of Hodge, who was described as "full of purpose, sacrifice, and heart." The St. Lucie County's Sheriff's office, alongside other members of the community, extended their deepest condolences to Hodge's family, friends, and the St. Lucie Fire District team.

UPDATE: In an official statement put out by the St. Lucie County Fire District, the district honored Hodge's legacy, stating "Firefighter Hodge served our community with honor, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to helping others."

The statement continues, "His passing is a tremendous loss to all who knew and served alongside him."

No details on his passing are available at this time.
WQCS News
Justin Breckenridge
Justin serves as News Director with WQCS and IRSC Public Media.
See stories by Justin Breckenridge