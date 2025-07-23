St. Lucie Fire District mourns loss of firefighter

Jarius Hodge, 26, a St. Lucie County firefighter and paramedic, has passed away, according to a post on the St. Lucie County Firefighters Facebook page.

The post mourned the loss of Hodge, who was described as "full of purpose, sacrifice, and heart." The St. Lucie County's Sheriff's office, alongside other members of the community, extended their deepest condolences to Hodge's family, friends, and the St. Lucie Fire District team.

UPDATE: In an official statement put out by the St. Lucie County Fire District, the district honored Hodge's legacy, stating "Firefighter Hodge served our community with honor, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to helping others."

The statement continues, "His passing is a tremendous loss to all who knew and served alongside him."

No details on his passing are available at this time.