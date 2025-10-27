Donate
Makeshift raft washes ashore on Jupiter Island; no sign of recent landing

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published October 27, 2025 at 9:17 AM EDT
The makeshift raft which washed ashore on Martin County
Martin County Sheriff's Office
JUPITER ISLAND — A makeshift raft that washed ashore along Jupiter Island is believed to have drifted north from the Florida Keys, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Coast Guard told deputies the vessel was first spotted and marked several days ago near the Keys. It likely moved up the coast due to recent storm systems and strong wave activity, officials said.

The Coast Guard confirmed there is no indication of a recent landing in Martin County linked to the raft.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the discovery serves as a reminder of ongoing federal, state and local efforts to monitor and respond to maritime smuggling and illegal migration attempts along Florida’s coastline.
Justin Breckenridge
Justin serves as News Director with WQCS and IRSC Public Media.
