Makeshift raft washes ashore on Jupiter Island; no sign of recent landing

JUPITER ISLAND — A makeshift raft that washed ashore along Jupiter Island is believed to have drifted north from the Florida Keys, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Coast Guard told deputies the vessel was first spotted and marked several days ago near the Keys. It likely moved up the coast due to recent storm systems and strong wave activity, officials said.

The Coast Guard confirmed there is no indication of a recent landing in Martin County linked to the raft.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the discovery serves as a reminder of ongoing federal, state and local efforts to monitor and respond to maritime smuggling and illegal migration attempts along Florida’s coastline.