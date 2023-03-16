Why is Italy raising eyebrows at the World Baseball Classic?

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sacha Pfeiffer. Italy is raising eyebrows at the World Baseball Classic but not about its winning performance on the field. It's the fact that the Italian team, instead of having sports drinks in the dugout, has an espresso machine. Former major leaguer Mike Piazza is the team's manager. He says it's shocking - not the espresso, but drinking it from a paper cup instead of ceramic. He calls that, quote, "kind of sacrilege." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.