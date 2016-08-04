IRSC Public Media Staff Directory

. /







Public radio station WQCS / 88.9 FM signed on in March of 1982, and operates at 100,000 watts from a transmitter on IRSC's Massey Campus in Fort Pierce, and has made the "Q" building its home since 1993. WQCS is the state-designated Emergency Alert System serving St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties and northern Palm Beach County. WQCS is a member of National Public Radio and Florida Public Media, and affiliated with Public Radio International, American Public Media and the Associated Press.

WQCP / 91.1 FM was acquired by Indian River State College in September of 2021. At 85,000 watts, WQCP is also one of the strongest stations on the Treasure Coast, and can be heard from Sebastian to Jupiter. WQCP features classical music, with jazz music and other great programming on the weekends.

WQJS / 88.5 FM was acquired by Indian River State College in September of 2021. It serves much of the Lake Okeechobee area from a transmitter located in Clewiston, Florida. WQJS features BBC News on weekday mornings, and jazz programming all day and all night.

IRSC Public Media stations provide local news and weather information throughout the day and work closely with non-profit organizations to promote their activities through public service announcements, and the show "In Focus with IRSC Public Media".

IRSC Public Media also operates the WQCS Radio Reading Service on a closed-circuit sub-carrier. Approximately 500 blind and visually and physically impaired listeners receive the reading service. Each morning, volunteers read local newspapers and other publications. The service requires a special receiver that is provided free of charge.

Approximately 70% of the IRSC Public Media budget comes from private, local support. The stations also receive grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Florida Department of Education, and support and in-kind services from Indian River State College.

Mission Statement:

IRSC Public Media provides high quality, appealing, and culturally enriching radio programming that informs, educates, and entertains, with special emphasis on serving the local interests and needs of Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Saint Lucie, and Palm Beach counties.

Vision Statement:

IRSC Public Media will offer our audiences the opportunity to access a variety of quality programs through different technologies.



