Finland is the world's happiest country for the 6th straight year

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Finland is the world's happiest country again. The U.N.'s World Happiness Report gave it top honors for health, income and social support for the sixth straight year. Finland says happiness is a skill which can be taught in an in-person master class in June. It's an all-expenses-paid trip for 10. Visit finland.com to apply and explain why you may secretly be a Finn. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.