A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. New Yorkers in need of a pickleball fix can soon head for Central Park. Fourteen giant courts for the fast-growing sport take over the Wollman ice skating rink this summer. The pickle pop-up comes at a price. Court bookings start at $80 and paddles are six bucks to rent. Or players can BYOPBP - bring your own pickleball paddle. The biggest pickleball installation in the Northeast, what you might call a big dill, opens next month. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.