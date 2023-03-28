Florida Six-Week Abortion Ban Bill Heads to Senate Floor; Awaits Final Action in State House

Florida - Tuesday March 28, 2023: A bill banning abortions in Florida after six weeks of pregnancy has cleared its final Senate committee and is on its way to a vote by the full Florida Senate.

The proposed ban on abortions after six weeks expands the current 15 weeks ban that the republican dominated Legislature approved last year. However unlike the current 15-week ban, the six-week proposal includes exceptions for rape and incest, but only up until 15-weeks of pregnancy, and only if the pregnant woman provides documentation of a crime.

The State Senate’s Fiscal Policy Committee heard hours of emotional testimony Tuesday, mostly from women, most of whom opposed the measure, like pro-choice advocates Pat Posner and Mia Brizane

“I can’t believe that we’re taking this cruel step back in human rights," said Posner . "This law will not stop abortion, it will drive it underground where the practice will become dangerous and deadly.”

“Pregnancy is too complicated to legislate," said Brizane. "The majority of Floridians are against this bill and are in favor of the freedom of choice.”

Pro-Life supporters like P.G. Schaffer and John Labriola were equally outspoken in support of the six-week ban.

“I’ll support any legislation that stops the killing of pre-born children for money," said Schaffer. "That is what abortion clinics do.”

“In 2022 abortions in Florida reached a 14-year high because our neighboring states in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision decided to protect life," said Labriola, "and what that’s caused is what’s being called abortion tourism.”

The Senate bill is sponsored by Fort Pierce republican Sen. Erin Grall.

The House version of the same bill has yet to be voted out of committee. The House bill sponsors are Republican Representatives Jenna Persons-Mulicka of Fort Myers and Spencer Roach of North Fort Myers.

If passed by both chambers, Governor DeSantis has already indicated that he will sign the proposed six-week ban into law.