President Biden Approves Governor's Request for a Disaster Declaration in Broward County

Florida Severe Weather / Ft. Lauderdale flooding Wednesday April 12

Florida - Friday April 28, 2023: President Biden has approved a disaster declaration for Broward County, two weeks after record-breaking rain left parts of Fort Lauderdale and its suburbs flooded. Governor DeSantis requested the declaration earlier this week.

The declaration makes Broward residents and business owners who incurred damage to their homes and other property eligible for a wide range of federal loans and other assistance. Local governments and nonprofit organizations are also eligible.

More than 2 feet (0.6 meters) of rain fell in some parts of the county on April 12. The 1-in-1,000-year deluge left some neighborhoods with up to 3 feet (0.9 meters) of water. About 1,000 homes were severely damaged, according to the state.

The flooding also closed the airport for almost two days. Gas deliveries to the port were also slowed, causing long lines at the pump.

While frequently sniping at each other, the Democratic president and the Republican governor have seen their administrations work together after disasters.

That includes last year’s Hurricane Ian, which killed more than 140 people and left thousands homeless, and the 2021 collapse of a condo tower in Surfside, which killed 98.