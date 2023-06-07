Algae Blooms as Lake O Level Remains High; Army Corps to Announce its Wet Season Strategy Friday

Treasure Coast - Wednesday May 7, 2023: The Army Corps of Engineers will announce its wet season strategy this Friday for handling the increasing level of water, and growing algae bloom on Lake Okeechobee.

Since April 15 there have been no releases of Lake O water east into the St. Lucie Estuary from the St. Lucie Lock and Dam. And, up until just last week, on average, only 18-hundred cubic meters of Lake O water was being released daily, west through the Franklin Lock and Dam into the Caloosahatchee River Estuary.

But Army Corps Spokeswoman Erica Skolte says that’s now stopped too.

Skolte: “We are not doing releases from Lake Okeechobee itself at the W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam because there is so much local basin runoff there right now."

WQCS: "Is it accurate to report that no water is being released from Lake Okeechobee right now?"

Skolte: "Correct.”

That’s a good thing because, as expected, recent satellite photos show algae blooms covering more than 30% of the surface, much of which is toxic cyanobacteria.

“We are, as always, monitoring the algae situation very closely, in coordination with our partners at the Water Management District and the Department of Health and others," said Skolte.

The Lake Level on June 4th was just under 14 feet, higher than normal at this time of year. And it will only get higher as the rain falls over the summer months into the fall. How long can the Corps keep the algae laden lake-water sealed up before releases become necessary again?

“We’re assessing things on a daily basis," said Skolte, "and we will be providing a wet season strategy on Friday."