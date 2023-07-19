IRSC to Celebrate Founder’s Vision at August 2 Indiantown High School Building Dedication

James M. Crocco / Charles and Sandra Johnston at the ground breaking ceremonies in 2022.

James Crocco / The Johnston's signing a roof beam at the roof raising event this spring.

Indiantown - Wednesday July 19, 2023: Next week Wednesday July 26 students, faculty and staff, community members, government officials and Indian River State College (IRSC) leadership will convene for the grand opening of Indiantown High School (IHS), Indiantown’s first and only high school.

The Building Dedication and Ribbon-Cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. It comes less than 14 months after breaking ground at 19000 S.W. Citrus Boulevard—

IRSC's decision to launch a public charter high school in Indiantown was spurred by Indiantown High School’s Founder, Charles Johnston, a lifelong entrepreneur and philanthropist. Johnston approached the College after learning about its commitment to help students of all ages and means achieve their dreams through education.

Johnston and his wife Sandra have a long relationship with Indiantown’s Hope Rural School, which provides elementary education to immigrant families. The couple’s commitment to building brighter futures for underserved children and families was a driving force behind Indiantown High School.

In March 2022, IRSC received a $10 million leadership gift from the Johnston's. By June 2022 construction on the new facility had began.

“Indiantown High School will have transformational effects on the children, families and businesses in the community and throughout the region,” said IRSC President Dr. Timothy Moore. “We have activated Mr. Johnston’s vision, moving swiftly and comprehensively to deliver an unmatched educational environment where entrepreneurial mindsets will grow and develop, supporting individual and regional economic stability and quality of life for generations to come.”

The 60,000-square-foot technologically advanced facility supports the school’s unique educational foundation. Specialized classrooms and career and technical education lab spaces enhance pathways to the workforce and collegiate educational opportunities.

The school opens to students on August 9. Traditional high school curriculum is taught alongside workforce and college courses, producing graduates that can directly pursue career opportunities or college upon graduation.

Indiantown High School is one of two public charter high schools that IRSC operates in Martin County in partnership with the Martin County School District. IRSC’s Clark Advanced Learning Center, a public charter high school on the College’s Chastain Campus in Stuart, opened in 2004. Clark is among the top-scoring Treasure Coast schools based on Florida’s school grading system and the top 20 high schools in all of Florida.

The August 2 Building Dedication is open to the public. To R.S.V.P., email ccornell@irsc.edu or call 772-462-4786 by Thursday, July 27, 2023.