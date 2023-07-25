Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County Temporarily Closesd

Vero Beach - Tuesday July 25, 2023: The Humane Society of Vero Beach (HSVB) has temporarily closed its admissions department in light of the critical lack of space to accommodate the unprecedented influx of owner surrender and stray animals.

To better serve the community and uphold their commitment to the welfare of animals, HSVB has centralized customer service to its adoption building during this period of temporary closure.

In recent months, the Humane Society of Vero Beach has experienced an overwhelming surge in animal intakes, resulting in the unfortunate lack of available space to house incoming animals. This difficult decision to close the admissions department temporarily was made to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals already in the shelter's care.

"We have reached a point where our resources are stretched thin due to the increasing number of animals in need of assistance," said Kate Meghji, HSVB’s CEO. "The temporary closure of our admissions department is necessary to ensure that we can continue providing quality care and attention to every animal under our protection."

Despite the temporary closure, HSVB remains committed to finding forever homes for the animals currently in their care. Adoption services are still available, and is fully staffed to answer inquiries, facilitate adoption processes, and assist potential adopters in finding the perfect furry companion. In addition, HSVB is helping by providing tips on their website if you found a dog or if you need to rehome a dog.

HSVB would like to take this opportunity to remind the community not to abandon their pets, especially during this challenging time. If you find yourself facing difficulties in caring for your animal, reach out to us and our dedicated team will provide guidance and resources to help you and your beloved pet through these tough circumstances.

Meghji emphasizes, "We understand that circumstances can change, and we want to be here to support pet owners in any way we can. We encourage anyone who is facing challenges in caring for their pets to contact us so that we can explore alternatives and work together to ensure the best outcome for both the animals and their owners."

HSVB remains hopeful that, with the support of the community and potential adopters and fosters, the temporary closure of the admissions department will be brief, allowing them to continue their vital work in rehoming animals and promoting responsible pet ownership.

HSVB is a non-profit independently operated located at 6230 77th St., Vero Beach, Florida.

For more information visit www.hsvb.org or call 772.388.3331.