FWC Seeks Public Input on Snook Regional Management at August 2 Virtual Workshop

Florida - Friday July 28, 2023: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is proposing new management regions for snook along with regional regulations based on the fishery status in each region. The FWC is adopting a holistic management approach for snook that includes a review of several environmental and human factors including habitat, fishing effort and stakeholder feedback to evaluate the fishery at a more local scale. The Commission is seeking public input prior to their decision on a final rule.

The virtual workshop will start at 6 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Aug 2. Connect to the meeting by going to MyFWC.com/Marine and clicking “Rulemaking: Submit a Comment/Attend a Workshop” and then “Upcoming Public Workshops.”

If you are unable to attend the virtual meeting, you can still submit comments online by visiting the Saltwater Public Comments page. A recording of the presentation will be available by Wednesday, Aug. 9, on the FWC Saltwater Fishing YouTube channel.

For information on public workshops, call 850-487-0554 or visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing” then “Public Meetings for Rulemaking.”

