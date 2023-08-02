Community and Business Leaders Join IRSC to Celebrate the Opening of Indiantown's First High School

WQCS IRSC President Dr. Timothy Moore

James Crocco Lisa Davenport Indiantown High School Principal

Indiantown - Wednesday August 2, 2023: Less than 14 months after breaking ground, local government and educational leaders joined Indian River State College officials to celebrate the opening of Indiantown’s first High School Wednesday morning.

It began with a $10-million-dollar gift to IRSC in March of last year from Charles Johnston, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, whose vision of building a high school that offers both a vocational as well as college prep curriculum is now a reality.

"It’s a very exciting day for me," said Johnston. "I’m a big believer that we need more vocations. Perhaps we send too many of our young people to college and a number of them would have had better careers having picked up a vocation. That was my desire.”

More than 200 community and business leaders’ partnered with IRSC to get the school built. The 60-thousand square foot technologically advanced facility was completed in record time, and on budget.

“This is not just a vocational high school," said IRSC President Dr. Timothy Moore. "This is a whole student development cycle here. Traditional education, coupled with vocational to build the workforce to drive this great community forward. We're excited. So, Charles and Sandy, thank you for generosity, thank you for your vision.”

Lisa Davenport, an 18-year veteran of St. Lucie Public Schools has been named Principal. The new high school, she said, will make all the difference for a community that has never had one.

“It’ll help build some community. They’ve never had a high school," said Davenport. "So, the students have had to take an extensive school bus ride into South Fork. And now they have the school right here in their back yard, so its close to their home. We have a very unique block schedule so that students can earn more college credit. They can earn more industry certifications.”

Indiantown High school will open its doors to students Monday, August 9th.