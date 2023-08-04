FWC: Recreational and Commercial Spiny Lobster Season Opens Sunday, August 6

Florida - Friday August 4, 2023: The 2023 recreational and commercial spiny lobster season starts this Sunday August 6th and runs through March 31 next year.

Learn more about bag limits, size limits, where you can harvest, and other regulations at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Lobster,” which is under the “Crabs, Lobster and other Shellfish” tab. Get your recreational license and spiny lobster permit at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Looking to keep up to date on Florida’s saltwater fishing regulations? Find them on the Fish Rules app. Learn more at FishRulesApp.com or follow Fish Rules at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp.

Safety is of the utmost importance. Use caution when diving and when boating around other divers. Always use a divers-down warning device when in the water. More information on divers-down warning devices is available online at MyFWC.com/Boating by clicking on “Boating Regulations.”

Don’t forget to use care around corals and other marine life as well. You can visit FLCoralCrew.com to join the FL Coral Crew and learn more about coral-safe diving practices and how you can help.

If bully netting this season, please keep lights directed toward the water and avoid shining them at houses or people along the shoreline. Please also be considerate of others by keeping sound levels low when near shoreline residences.