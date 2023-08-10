NWS: Excessive Heat Warning - "Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected"

Treasure Coast - Thursday August 10, 2023: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has yet again issued another Excessive Heat Warning for portions of east central Florida warning of "dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115" expected.

A high near 98 is forecast, but when combined with the high humidity, the feel like temperature could range between 110 to 115.

The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. this evening, Thursday August 10.

NWS - EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for THURSDAY AUGUST 10

* WHAT - Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected.

* WHERE - Portions of east central Florida, including Okeechobee, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

* WHEN - From 11 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. EDT this evening.

* IMPACT - Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Precautions



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

If you work or spend time outside. when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. to reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat Stroke is an emergency call 9 1 1 !