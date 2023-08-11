Brightline Resume High Sped Testing in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County - Friday August 11, 2023: Brightline today resumed high speed testing of its passenger rail service in St. Lucie County. Its trains will travel at speeds up to 110 mph from Friday August 11, and if necessary on Saturday August 12 as well.
The tests will occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and they will involve multiple railroad crossings.
These tests are among the final ones necessary to ahead of the launch of Brightline's through service to Orlando from Miami.
Important testing details
- Additional wait times are expected at railroad crossings in the testing corridor.
- Flaggers will be present at railroad crossings where ACTIVE testing is taking place and where trains will travel above 79 mph.
- Brightline is working closely with local law enforcement agencies that will be present throughout the corridor.
St. Lucie County – Railroad Crossing testing up to 79 mph
- Chamberlain Blvd.
- St. Lucie Lane
- Concannon/Tarmac
- Old Main St. / Shimonek Ln.
- N. Causeway (SR A1A)
St. Lucie County – Railroad Crossing testing up to 110 mph (flaggers present)
- Midway Rd. (CR 712)
Important Safety Reminders:
- Stay off the tracks and don’t stop on the tracks
- Never go around crossing gates
- Don’t try to beat a train
- Only cross the tracks at a designated crossing
- Look, Listen, Live
Pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists:
- Stay alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings
- Be aware that once the second track is commissioned, rail traffic could run on BOTH tracks in either direction
- Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license or loss of life
The public is encouraged to sign up for Brightline text alert updates for the latest information on high-speed testing schedules in their area: Text “RR110” to 888-384-0037.
The public is encouraged to help spread the message of rail safety with Brightline’s safety materials:
- Download Brightline safety messages to share on your social media channels.
- Visit Brightline’s new safety website, download the safety PSA and take the virtual safety pledge today.