Brightline Resume High Sped Testing in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County - Friday August 11, 2023: Brightline today resumed high speed testing of its passenger rail service in St. Lucie County. Its trains will travel at speeds up to 110 mph from Friday August 11, and if necessary on Saturday August 12 as well.

The tests will occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and they will involve multiple railroad crossings.

These tests are among the final ones necessary to ahead of the launch of Brightline's through service to Orlando from Miami.

Important testing details



Additional wait times are expected at railroad crossings in the testing corridor.

Flaggers will be present at railroad crossings where ACTIVE testing is taking place and where trains will travel above 79 mph.

Brightline is working closely with local law enforcement agencies that will be present throughout the corridor.

St. Lucie County – Railroad Crossing testing up to 79 mph



Chamberlain Blvd.

St. Lucie Lane

Concannon/Tarmac

Old Main St. / Shimonek Ln.

N. Causeway (SR A1A)

St. Lucie County – Railroad Crossing testing up to 110 mph (flaggers present)



Midway Rd. (CR 712)

Important Safety Reminders:



Stay off the tracks and don’t stop on the tracks

Never go around crossing gates

Don’t try to beat a train

Only cross the tracks at a designated crossing

Look, Listen, Live

Pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists:



Stay alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings

Be aware that once the second track is commissioned, rail traffic could run on BOTH tracks in either direction

Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license or loss of life

The public is encouraged to sign up for Brightline text alert updates for the latest information on high-speed testing schedules in their area: Text “RR110” to 888-384-0037.

The public is encouraged to help spread the message of rail safety with Brightline’s safety materials:

