Hurricane Idalia Expected to Rapidly Intensify Into an "Extremely Dangerous" Major Hurricane Today

NOAA

Florida - Tuesday August 29, 2023: Idalia was upgraded to a hurricane after entering the Gulf of Mexico overnight.

The warm waters of the Gulf are expected to fuel a rapid intensification today and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) predicts Idalia will become an extremely dangerous major Category 3 hurricane, or greater, by the time it makes landfall along the Big Bend region of north western Florida late tonight or early Wednesday morning.

STORM SURGE

Storm surge is the greatest danger from Hurricane Idalia. The NHC describes it as "life-threatening" storm surge which could range from 1 to 3 feet in Cape Sable; 4 to 7 feet in Tampa Bay; and 8 to 12 feet along the Big Bend coast.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in more than 10 counties for residents living on barrier islands and in low lying areas. Other counties are calling for voluntary evacuations.

A supermoon Tuesday into Wednesday may increase the flooding and storm surge threats.

Residents located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

NOAA

Evacuation Orders

Baker County - Evacuation Order: Voluntary

Citrus County - Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Dixie County - Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Franklin County - Evacuation Order: Voluntary

Evacuation Info: Voluntary evacuation for all barrier island, low lying areas, mobile homes, and RV parks as of 11:30AM (8-28-2023).

Gilchrist County - Evacuation Order: Voluntary

Evacuation Info: Voluntary Evacuation of all Low-Lying areas and residents living in Mobile Homes.

Gulf County - Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for Indian Pass & low lying areas. Mandatory evacuations for all visitors North of the stump hole. Mandatory evacuations for Recreational Vehicles along C30 and Highway 98 from the Franklin County Line to Mexico Beach including all of Cape San Blas, Simmons Bayou, Indian Pass, Highlandview, and St Joe Beach.

Hernando County - Evacuation Order: Voluntary

Evacuation Info: Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county wide, are included. Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends that reside in a safe structure. If this is not a possibility, a public shelter will open

Hillsborough County - Evacuation Order: Information

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation order for Evacuation Zone A, as well as those in mobile and manufactured homes and residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding, beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

Jefferson County - Evacuation Order: Voluntary

Evacuation Info: Date: August 28, The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is issuing a voluntary evacuation order for: Mobile/modular Homes and RV’s Low Lying Flood Prone Areas Jefferson County emergency management officials are asking those residents to make plans to evacuate to a relative or friend’s home that is located outside of flood prone areas. There are NOT any shelters open at this time,

Lafayette County - Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation order for all residents living in mobile homes, travel trailers, and structurally compromised housing for the entire county. Mandatory evacuations also apply to those living in low-lying and flood prone areas or structures that have previously flooded during heavy rains.

Levy County - Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation to commence immediately and be completed by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, of persons residing in: recreational vehicle parks throughout the County, and to the maximum extent possible, the recreational vehicles shall be removed from the County; mobile homes and manufactured homes throughout the County; coastal communities in the County; and low lying areas throughout the County.

Madison County - Evacuation Order: Voluntary

Evacuation Info: VOLUNTARY evacuation order for residents living in low-lying and flood prone areas, mobile homes, travel trailers/RVs, and structurally compromised housing.

Manatee County - Evacuation Order: Information

Evacuation Info: MANDATORY Level A evacuation (including all mobile home parks) and VOLUNTARY Level B evacuation, effective at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 28, 2023.

Marion County - Evacuation Order: Information

Evacuation Info: Residents who live west of Interstate-75 in a mobile home, RV or other substandard housing are recommended to evacuate.

Pasco County - Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation for certain areas of Pasco County and voluntary evacuations for other areas as Tropical Storm Idalia heads toward the Gulf Coast. You must evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you: You live in Evacuation Zone A You live in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco You live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding You live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall You’re in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards You should evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you: You live in Evacuation Zones B or C You’re registered with Pasco as a Special Needs Resident You would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss

Pinellas County - Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation of Zone A, including all mobile homes, effective tonight, Monday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m.

Suwannee County - Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation of those living in low-lying or flood prone areas and the order goes into affect Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 at 12pm

Taylor County - Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a mandatory evacuation order for all coastal residents. There is also a county wide mandatory evacuation order for mobile homes, travel trailers and sub-standard housing.

Union County - Evacuation Order: Information

Evacuation Info: At this time, based on the current forecast, we STRONGLY ENCOURAGE all residents that live in mobile home, low-laying areas, and other residences that are not structurally sound to evacuate either out of the area or to family that live in structurally sound homes.

Volusia County - Evacuation Order: Information

Evacuation Info: Volusia County has issued a voluntary evacuation recommendation beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29. People who live in RVs, mobile homes, or low-lying areas

Wakulla County - Evacuation Order: Voluntary

Evacuation Info: Voluntary evacuation order is in effect for Coastal and low-lying areas as well mobile homes.

Sarasota County - Evacuation Order: Information

Evacuation Info: Evacuation of Level A on Tuesday, Aug. 29. This includes vessels, RVs, mobile and manufactured homes.