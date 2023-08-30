NWS MELBOURNE: Wind Advisory in Effect for Okeechobee, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties
Treasure Coast - Wednesday August 30, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Wind Advisory for Okeechobee, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM THIS EVENING
* WHAT: Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE: Okeechobee, Indian River, Saint Lucie, and Martin Counties.
* WHEN: From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
TAKE PRECAUTIONS
* Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Including the counties of:
* Okeechobee
* Coastal Indian River
* Coastal Saint Lucie
* Coastal Martin
* Inland Indian River
* Inland Saint Lucie
* Inland Martin
Including the cities of:
* Basinger
* Fort Drum
* Okeechobee
* Sebastian
* Vero Beach
* Fort Pierce
* Port Saint Lucie
* Hobe Sound
*Jensen Beach
* Stuart
* Fellsmere
* Tradition
* Saint Lucie West