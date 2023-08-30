NWS MELBOURNE: Wind Advisory in Effect for Okeechobee, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties

Treasure Coast - Wednesday August 30, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Wind Advisory for Okeechobee, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties.



WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM THIS EVENING

* WHAT: Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE: Okeechobee, Indian River, Saint Lucie, and Martin Counties.

* WHEN: From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

TAKE PRECAUTIONS

* Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Including the counties of:

* Okeechobee

* Coastal Indian River

* Coastal Saint Lucie

* Coastal Martin

* Inland Indian River

* Inland Saint Lucie

* Inland Martin

Including the cities of:

* Basinger

* Fort Drum

* Okeechobee

* Sebastian

* Vero Beach

* Fort Pierce

* Port Saint Lucie

* Hobe Sound

*Jensen Beach

* Stuart

* Fellsmere

* Tradition

* Saint Lucie West