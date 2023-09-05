NHC: Tropical Depression 13 Could Become a "Major Hurricane" by the Weekend

NOAA

Florida - Tuesday September 5, 2023: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports that a disturbance in the central tropical Atlantic has now increased in strength and become Tropical Depression #13.

The depression is expected to soon become a tropical storm named Lee, and then build into a major hurricane by the end of the week.

As of 11 a.m. EST today Tropical Depression #13 had maximum sustained winds were near 35 mph with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure was 1008 millibars or 29.77 inches. The NHC located the center of Tropical Depression #13 about 1,425 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

It's moving toward the west-northwest at about 15 mph and it's forecast to continue in that direction for the next few days.

It could bring tropical weather conditions to the Leeward islands by the weekend, but it is tracking north of the Caribbean at this time and a direct hit on any of the islands is not expected at this time.

The NHC has not forecast a track after that, however the Navy's Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center (FNMOC) has it tracking north, away from the Florida peninsula at this time.