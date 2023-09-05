NHC: Two More Worth Watching

NOAA

Florida - Tuesday September 5, 2023: There is a high chance that two disturbances in the tropical Atlantic will become tropical depressions within the next seven days.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has given an area of low pressure in the central tropical Atlantic a 100% chance of development and "additional strengthening to a hurricane is likely later this week."

A second disturbance in the eastern tropical Atlantic is given a 70% chance of development by the end of this week.

AL95 - Central Tropical Atlantic

Satellite images indicate that the area of low pressure located about midway between western Africa and the Windward Islands has become better organized overnight. If current trends continue, advisories would be issued later today on a tropical cyclone moving west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

Additional strengthening to a hurricane is likely later this week while the system moves over western portions of the tropical Atlantic, near or to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...near 100 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...near 100 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A strong tropical wave is near the coast of West Africa, producing a large area of cloudiness and showers. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form over the far eastern tropical Atlantic during the middle to latter part of the week while the system moves west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

This system is expected to move across the Cabo Verde Islands Wednesday night and Thursday, and interests there should monitor its progress.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent.