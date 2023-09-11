NWS Melbourne: High Rip Current Risk in Effect Through Late Tuesday

East Central Florida - Monday September 11, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a 'High Rip Current Risk' warning for the east Central Florida shoreline from Volusia County down through Martin County.

Dangerous rip currents generated by far off Hurricane Lee will continue through much of this week, prolonging the high risk of rip currents. Surf will become increasingly rough as larger breaking waves arrive later this week.

* WHAT: Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.

* WHEN: Through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS: Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

TAKE PRECAUTIONS: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.