Brightline to Officially Launch Miami to Orlando Service on Friday September 22

Florida - Wednesday September 13, 2023 – Brightline has announced that service to Orlando International Airport will begin on Friday September 22.

Bookings for the inaugural ride are now available at: gobrightline.com or by downloading the Brightline app on your iOS or Android.

“Opening Orlando fulfills our ultimate business model. We have seen incredible enthusiasm from the business and tourism industries eager to travel between Central and South Florida,” said Brightline President Patrick Goddard. “As we start service to Orlando for peak holiday seasons, I encourage everyone to check calendars, make plans, visit our website or app and reserve a seat now.”

For a limited time, Brightline is offering one-way SMART fares starting at $79 for adults and $39 for kids. Groups of 4+ will automatically save an additional 25 percent on SMART fares. SMART service offers a comfortable business-class option onboard in hand-stitched leather seats, complimentary Starlink WiFi, multiple power and USB outlets and an array of food and beverages available for purchase.

One-way PREMIUM fares start at $149, a first class experience with added amenities including a dedicated PREMIUM lounge, priority boarding, checked luggage, and complimentary snacks and beverages throughout the journey.

Brightline also offers a variety of industry promotions for its guests. For corporate riders, Brightline for Business is a dedicated portal for companies to save with fixed rate rides designed for company needs. Starting this fall, students with eligible email domains can receive up to 25 percent off SMART rides after creating a Brightline account using an active college or university email. Travel advisors can sign up now for information on discounted rates. Brightline expects to offer commissionable fares in the near future, and to be bookable on GDS by the end of 2023.

Reasons to Ride South

The kick off weekend for Brightline's service to Orlando coincides with Inter Miami battling in-state rival Orlando City at Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando on September 24. Fans of Karol G can take in her show as she takes the stage at Camping World Stadium the same evening.

Throughout the fall, travelers can connect from South Florida to Orlando for seasonal events including Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World along with Howl-O-Scream at Seaworld Orlando.

Foodies can take in the Epcot International Wine & Food Festival, SeaWorld’s Craft Beer Festival and visit the many Michelin-Star restaurants in Orlando including Knife & Spoon inside the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, an Omakase experience at Kadence located in the Audubon Garden District, and Bacán featuring contemporary Central and South American fare inside the spectacular Lake Nona Wave Hotel.

Brightline riders originating in Central Florida can travel south to dine their way across South Florida with special restaurant months across the region from West Palm Beach to Miami. This fall, visitors to Miami can watch a HEAT game or favorite performer at the Kaseya Center, stop in fort Lauderdale to root on the legendary Lionel Messi as he plays his first season with Inter Miami CF, visit art murals in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village, grab brunch at The Square in downtown West Palm Beach, enjoy one of the Miami’s top food festivals with South Beach Seafood Festival, or dance the night away at III Points Music Festival.

Feeling spontaneous? Explore one of many culturally diverse neighborhoods around the Brightline stations in Miami (Wynwood, the Design District, Downtown Miami, Coconut Grove, South Beach), Aventura, Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Flagler Village, FAT Village), Boca Raton, and Palm Beach (The Square, Downtown’s Clematis Street, Worth Avenue).

Brightline guests can conveniently connect to South Florida ports and the region’s many beaches.

And, for NFL fans, the Miami Dolphins home opener is September 24 against the Denver Broncos, with shuttles available from the Brightline Aventura Station to Hard Rock Stadium.