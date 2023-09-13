Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WQCS News

FDLE: Mathew Flores Indicted for Murder by Okeechobee County Grand Jury in Lyft Driver Homicide

WQCS | By WQCS
Published September 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT
Mathew Scott Flores
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office
Mathew Scott Flores
Lyft driver Gary Levin
Palm Beach Gardens Police Department
Lyft driver Gary Levin

Okeechobee County - Wednesday September 13, 2023: Following an FDLE investigation, an Okeechobee County grand jury Tuesday indicted Mathew Scott Flores, 36, of Wauchula, on charges of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

While assisting with a Wauchula homicide investigation in January, FDLE special agents linked Flores to the murder of 74-year-old Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens.

During the investigation, Fort Myers Regional Operations Center (FMROC) special agents were able to connect Flores to a vehicle stolen out of Orange County and found in Lake Worth.

While in Lake Worth, Flores asked for a Lyft ride to be ordered to take him to Okeechobee. Mr. Levin responded to the Lyft request and picked up Flores.

Two days later, Palm Beach Gardens Police Department received a missing person report for Mr. Levin.

Following an exhaustive search by FDLE agents, Flores was found driving Mr. Levin’s Lyft vehicle in Rutherford County, North Carolina.

After a brief vehicle pursuit, Flores was taken into custody by North Carolina Highway Patrol and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. On February 4, 2023, FDLE agents found Mr. Levin’s body in a wooded lot in Okeechobee County.

Special Agent in Charge Eli Lawson said, “The crime was senseless, calculating, and cold. Mr. Levin was a beloved member of the Palm Beach Gardens community. He was a father and a friend. His loved ones have experienced an insurmountable amount of grief that no one should ever have to go through. "

The 19th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Flores was extradited from Rutherford County Jail to Hardee County Jail on August 8, 2023.

WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS