St. Lucie Public Schools One of 8 School Systems in the Country Recognized by Cognia as a 'System of Distinction'

St. Lucie County - Thursday September 14, 2023: St. Lucie Public Schools has been recognized for its excellence in education by Cognia, a non-profit, non-governmental school accrediting organization.

St. Lucie Public Schools was one of eight school systems in the United States which were recognized as Schools and Systems of Distinction by Cognia, out of the more than 1,100 eligible institutions hosted a Cognia Accreditation Engagement Review during the 2022-2023 school year.

“I am pleased to congratulate St. Lucie Public Schools for their designation as a 2023 Cognia System of Distinction, a program which recognizes public and non-public institutions that exemplify excellence in education and service to learners,” said Dr. Mark A. Elgart, President and CEO of Cognia.

“Being recognized as a Cognia School System of Distinction is a testament to the commitment of our employees to continuous improvement and their dedication to providing all students with high-quality educational opportunities," said St. Lucie Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon R. Prince.

During the 2022-2023 school year, St. Lucie Public Schools participated in Cognia’s rigorous Accreditation Engagement Review process, which is grounded in research-based performance standards. The process includes a third-party review of evidence by education experts, interviews, and classroom observations. The review evaluates institutions and seeks evidence of growth in learning, a healthy culture for learning, engaging and high-quality instructional environments, and effective leadership for learning—all characteristics Cognia expects to see in quality schools that also demonstrate a commitment to continuous improvement.

St. Lucie Public Schools is to be commended for earning the designation as a System of Distinction,” said Dr. Mark A. Elgart, President and CEO of Cognia. “Cognia Accreditation is already a mark of school quality recognized around the world. Being named a System of Distinction further acknowledges the demonstrated commitment to education quality and a mindset of continuous improvement St. Lucie Public Schools has for its learners,” Elgart added.

For Cognia Global Network member institutions, Cognia offers an opportunity to earn designation as a school or system of distinction in the year in which an accreditation engagement review is held. Unlike the typical six-year accreditation cycle, this program recognizes institutions that host a Cognia Accreditation Engagement Review within the recognition year and winners carry the designation for one year.

About St. Lucie Public Schools

St. Lucie Public Schools (SLPS) has a graduation rate of 96% at its six traditional high schools. SLPS is the top-rated school district on the Treasure Coast, with no failing schools. SLPS ranks among the top one-third of Florida’s districts for student achievement. The District also has the distinction of being recognized as one of St. Lucie County’s Best Places to Work.

About Cognia

Cognia is a global, nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping institutions and other education providers grow learners, teachers, and leaders. Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, and improvement services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 40,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 90 countries, Cognia brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning. Learn more about Cognia at: cognia.org.