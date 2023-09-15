3rd Annual Out Run Hunger 5K to Benefit Treasure Coast Food Bank

Fort Pierce Friday September 15, 2023: Treasure Coast Food Bank is hosting its 3rd Annual Out Run Hunger 5K Saturday, Sept. 16, at Causeway Cove Marina in Fort Pierce. The event is held each September in conjunction with Hunger Action Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness and inspire action to end hunger in the United States. The event goal is $25,000, which will provide 200,000 meals.

Community members can register as individuals or as part of a team and top fundraisers will receive a prize. Participants will receive a t-shirt, finisher medal, chip timing and more. Along with the race, there will be music, vendors and raffles to enjoy with friends and family members. Packet pickup will be held Friday, Sept. 15, from 4-7 p.m. at Cobbs Landing in Fort Pierce.

“The Out Run Hunger 5K is an opportunity for those in the community to come out and turn their passion into support of Treasure Coast Food Bank,” said Judith Cruz, President and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank. “For more than 35 years, we’ve continued to celebrate this community spirit. Last year, volunteers in our community spent over 37,000 hours donating their time. The Out Run Hunger 5k is a great time to make a commitment to take action to end hunger on the Treasure Coast.”

The race and all other Hunger Action Month events are made possible by the 18-person Hunger Action Month Committee. For event registration and to learn more about Hunger Action Month, visit StopHunger.org/HAM.