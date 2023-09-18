FDLE: A Second Neo-Nazi Demonstrator has Been Arrested by Alachua County Sheriff Deputies

Florida - Monday September 18, 2023: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has announced the arrest of 36 year old Anthony James Altick for hanging antisemitic hate banners along the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge in Orlando in violation of Florida law. Altick will be charged with criminal mischief.

Altick is the second suspect to be arrested in the case. He was taken into custody Sunday Sunday in Alachua County by the Sheriff’s Office there on an FDLE warrant. 48 year-old Jason Brown of Cape Canaveral was arrested last Wednesday. There are currently three outstanding arrest warrants for additional demonstrators who live out of state.

All four are charged with violating the newly enacted state law, House Bill 269. Governor DeSantis signed it into law earlier this year, It includes provisions that prohibit individuals from displaying or projecting images onto a building, structure, or property without permission.

“The actions by this suspect will not be tolerated in the great state of Florida," said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. "I thank Governor DeSantis for his continued support and our FDLE agents and partners who assisted in this investigation.”

On June 10, the suspects placed banners along a fence without receiving written permission, which is a violation of state law. The banners included swastika flags and racist messages that hung directly over I-4. FDLE Orlando investigated the incident along with Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Florida Highway Patrol also assisted in the investigation.