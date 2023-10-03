Three Facing Criminal Charges, Including Child Neglect, After Animal Control Removes 48 Dogs and a Cat from a Fort Pierce Home

SLCSO

St. Lucie County - Tuesday October 3, 2023: St. Lucie County Animal Control removed 48 dogs and a cat from a home in the 4900 block of Amy Lane in Fort Pierce this morning.

Animal Control went to the home at 9 a.m. to conduct a follow-up on a complaint filed in May about the number of animals that were being kept in the home.

During their initial inspection of the home back in May, St. Lucie County Animal Safety Officers had offered to spay and neuter 5 of the 12 Chihuahua and Terrier mixes, and to help out with the placement of what then were 7 remaining dogs.

The number of dogs in the home had since more than doubled and today, with assistance from City of Fort Pierce Animal Control, St. Lucie County Animal Control removed all the animals from the residence which they described as being in "deplorable condition."

Meanwhile, Sheriff Office detectives arrived shortly after 10 a.m. to conduct a criminal investigation. Three suspects from the home are now facing criminal charges, including child neglect.

The animals will be available for adoption through animal rescue agencies once the county receives custody and evaluates the animals for any health and behavioral issues.

Anyone interested in adopting these animals or making a donation for their care should contact the St. Lucie County Animal Safety Division at 771-462-8120. The animals will not be available for viewing until the custody case has concluded.

Anyone with information related to the criminal investigation should call detectives at 772-462-3684 or contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 772-273-TIPS (8477).