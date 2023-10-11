Stuart Police Issue Warrant Charging Jimmy Patterson With Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Felony Theft

Stuart Police Department

Stuart - Wednesday October 11, 2023: The Stuart Police Department has issued a warrant for Jimmy Patterson of Melbourne in connection with their ongoing investigation of storage unit burglaries that occurred in July.

According to a release posted on the Stuart PD's Facebook page, one Stuart storage location reported 14 units with damaged locks. Using surveillance footage, and with the cooperation of nearby agencies, Patterson was identified as a suspect in this, and similar cases in other jurisdictions.

Patterson is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in another county. He will be served the Stuart Police warrant before his release charging him with Burglary, Criminal Mischief and Felony Theft.