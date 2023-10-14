St. Lucie County 4-H Annual 'Spooktacular' Farm Festival on Saturday October 28

Fort Pierce - Saturday October 14, 2023: The St. Lucie County 4-H will host a Spooktacular 4-H Farm Festival on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the 4-H Farm, located at 1901 S. FFA Road in Fort Pierce.

This is a family-friendly event full of fun Halloween activities. Children of all ages are welcome. Enjoy a Trick-or-Treat Meet and Greet with the 4-H Farm’s horses, donkeys, alpaca, goats, sheep and calf. Activity booths hosted by our own 4-H Clubs are crowd-pleasers that offer fun for all.

The cost is $5 per child ages 2-18. Parents/adults are free, although donations are always appreciated. The cost includes all the Spooktacular activities and treat bags to fill with goodies. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and no outside animals are allowed. There will be food and drinks offered by Smokin Bunz BBQ and Coney Island Detroit for purchase, not included in the entry fee. Please note that this is a cash-only event at the gate.

Pre-sale tickets are available through Eventbrite, prior to 3 p.m. at the day of the event.

For more details, contact Terri Zuidema at the St. Lucie County Extension Office at 772-462-1285, email: tzuidema1@ufl.edu, or follow the link www.facebook.com/SLC4H and check out the Event section for St. Lucie County 4-H.