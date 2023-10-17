Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Training this Week at the Fort Pierce Recreation Center

Fort Pierce - Tuesday October 17, 2023: The Fort Pierce Police Department is conducting multi-agency law enforcement training sessions throughout this week at the Fort Pierce Recreation Center, located at 903 South 21st Street in Fort Pierce.

The training is taking place between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be ongoing through Saturday, October 21.

Those who live in the immediate area around the Fort Pierce Recreation Center or who travel the roadways in that area should expect to see an increased law enforcement presence.

There is no need to be concerned, as law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions will be attending the training.