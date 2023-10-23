AAA: Florida Gas Prices Are the Lowest in Seven Months

Florida - Monday October 23, 2023: Florida gas prices fell again last week and are poised to set a new 2023 low. The state average dropped 10 cents per gallon, last week. Sunday's gas price average was $3.23 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since early March, and only 1-cent more than this year's lowest daily average price of $3.22 per gallon (recorded on March 6th).

The state average has mostly declined for the past 34 days. During that time, the state average declined a total of 46 cents per gallon.

"Gas prices are still following the downward momentum created by the seasonal downturn in fuel demand, coupled with stronger gasoline supplies and the switch to cheaper winter blend gasoline," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "However, the continued streak of declines is threatened by a second week of rising oil and gasoline futures prices."

The U.S. price of oil logged a small 1% gain last week, amid ongoing concerns about the conflict between Israel and Hamas. In total, U.S. oil has risen 7% ($6 per barrel) over the past two weeks. Gasoline futures also rose 11 cents per gallon last week, for a total increase of nearly 20 cents in two weeks.

Regional Florida Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.45), Naples ($3.40), Tallahassee ($3.39)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.12), Orlando ($3.12), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($3.13)

Find Florida Gas Prices



Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here AAA Florida

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

