Brightline Seeks Proposals for a New Train Station to Be Built in Either Martin County or St. Lucie County

Treasure Coast - Brightline today formally issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a new train station they plan to build on the Treasure Coast in either Martin or St. Lucie County. Indian River County is not in the running.

Private or public land owners who control property along the Brightline - Florida East Coast Railway corridor in St. Lucie or Martin counties are eligible to submit a station proposal, provided that they meet all the qualifications.

Click HERE to view the RFP

“We’re excited to begin the process of identifying a station location in the Treasure Coast and have seen tremendous support from the local community,” said Brightline Chief Executive Officer Michael Reininger in a news release issued Thursday morning. “Expanding Brightline into the Treasure Coast region will make Brightline one of the most accessible forms of transportation in Florida, giving access to nearly half of the state’s residents.”

Brightline will host one-on-one meetings for eligible applicants.

The first closed-door meeting is set for November 28th for any qualified applicants in St. Lucie St. Lucie County. A similar private meeting is planned for the 29th of November for any interested parties in Martin County.

The final proposals are due on December 22.

After receiving submissions, Brightline will begin evaluations with the goal of entering negotiations with the property owners in the first quarter of 2024.

Brightline currently operates stations in Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and opened its newest station in Orlando on September 22.