VIDEO: SLC Sheriff Deputies Arrest Two on Charges of Fleeing and Eluding, Pending Outcome of Postal Investigation

St. Lucie County - Friday October 27, 2023: St. Lucie County Sheriff (SLCSO) deputies arrested 19-year-old Bernard Jerome Davis and 19-year-old Jalen Dennis Elliott, both from Port St. Lucie, for fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

In addition to fleeing and eluding law enforcement, Davis was also charged with marijuana possession. Both suspects were booked into the St. Lucie County Jail and held on a federal hold pending the outcome of a United States Postal Inspection Service investigation.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop of their vehicle last Sunday, which had been identified as the possible suspect vehicle in the strong-armed robbery of a postal carrier in Miami-Dade County. However the vehicle took off and the chase began.

Inspectors from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) joined SLCSO deputies in the pursuit. The SLCSO Aviation and K9 Units were also involved, along with Florida Highway Patrol and Port St. Lucie Police.

One suspect eventually bailed from the vehicle behind a shopping center at Cashmere Blvd. and St. Lucie West Blvd. Deputies quickly took him into custody. The driver was apprehended after he backed into a driveway on southeast of Crosstown Parkway and Bayshore Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

"This is a prime example of law enforcement working across jurisdictional lines to ensure our public’s safety," said Sheriff Ken Mascara. “Hopefully, these two will think long and hard before breaking any laws again.”