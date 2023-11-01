The Ribbon is Cut, Officially Marking the Opening of IRSC's Eastman Advanced Workforce Training Complex

Fort Pierce - Wednesday November 1, 2023: The Ribbon was cut today on the Eastman Advanced Workforce Training Complex at Indian River State College. The facility promises to meet the growing need for a highly skilled workforce in a wide variety of advanced manufacturing and specialty trades.

Indian River State College began planning for a new trades teaching facility 8 years ago. Ground was finally broken in December 2020, and before a crowd of local business and government leaders, school officials and students, Florida’s newest and most technologically advanced workforce training facility officially opened its doors.

“It wasn’t quick, it wasn’t easy," said William Solomon, the Dean of the IRSC School of Workforce Development. "We developed the plans and started seeking support for development of this project in about 2016. Our former trades building was nearing its end of life, and the need to grow our regional workforce was critical.”

The 60-thousand square foot facility is packed with advanced robotics and smart automation systems that provide the kind of hands-on training that students need to prepare them for high-demand and high paying occupations.

“This is a remarkable Eastman Advanced Workforce Training Complex," said IRSC President Dr. Timothy Moore. "I think it kinda of represents my personal ethos. ‘Audacity of thought. Velocity of execution. Think big, go fast.’ Well, when I was a tank platoon leader, our motto was strike fast and kick ass. That’s what we’ve done, as a team.”

The facility is named after Richard Eastman, an engineer, inventor and entrepreneur who helped get the ball rolling with a gift of $2-million dollars to the College. He shared some advice with the students whose careers will be shaped by what they learn at this state-of-the-art training facility.

“Master your skills. Always take pride in your work. Work hard. Hard work has always been a key to success," said Eastman. And after they have graduated and settled in their careers, he went on to encourage them to "find a way to get involved in your own community. Enjoy a full life.”

Graduates of the Eastman Advanced Workforce Training Complex can expect to earn anywhere from $40,000 to $100,000 thousand in their first year after earning their degree and certifications.