Martin County - Annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony Saturday, November 11

Martin County - Saturday November 4, 2023: The Annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 11 beginning at 10 a.m. on East Ocean Boulevard at Amerigo Avenue in Stuart.

The parade, led by veterans and veteran service organizations, will end at Memorial Park and will be followed by a ceremony beginning at 11:11 a.m.

Featured Veterans in the Parade and Ceremony

Larry Ankrom is this year’s Parade Grand Marshall. Mr. Ankrom proudly served his country in the United States Navy for 4 years beginning in 1958. His expertise and dedication led him to a lifetime of contributions through both public and private service, including research and development of the Centaur Program, a pivotal project with Pratt and Whitney aimed at landing the first man on the moon, and serving in a training squadron in Vero Beach, Florida.

Jerry Haffey, Jr. will serve as this year’s Ceremony Guest Speaker. Mr. Haffey, Jr. is a decorated U.S. Army combat veteran who participated in over 150 joint patrols and over 35 raids. He is the founder of Fort Freedom, a non-profit organization helping veterans with PTSD. Haffey is passionate about giving back to veterans who have struggled after returning from the Iraqi/Afghanistan war and works to minimize the national suicide rate of veterans.

The Significance of November 11

In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, fighting in WWI officially stopped after Germany signed an armistice agreement with Allies.

A Tradition of Celebration

Veterans Day provides an opportunity to publicly thank and honor service men and women in our community and around the world. The original concept for the celebration of our heroes in 1919 was a day observed with parades and public meetings. With over 14,000 veterans calling Martin County home, our community is proud to continue that tradition with an annual parade and ceremony organized by the Veterans Council of Martin County, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing services to all Martin County military veterans.

For information about the Veterans Council of Martin County, visit http://vetcouncilmc.org.

Veterans living in Martin County and interested in learning more about obtaining federal and state benefits available to them as a result of their active military service, can contact Senior Veterans Services Officer Dan McHenry at 772-288-5448.

For additional details about the parade and ceremony, visit www.stuartparades.com.