FPF & ACLU File Brief with Florida Supreme Court in Support of Abortion Rights Amendment and in Opposition to AG Moody's Claim the Petition Language is Not Valid

Florida - Monday November 13, 2023: 'Floridians Protecting Freedom' (FPF), a group working to gather enough signatures on a petition to put an abortion rights amendment on the ballot next year, and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida, filed a joint brief with the Florida Supreme Court Friday in support of their petition, and in opposition to Attorney General Moody's claim that the language in the petition is not valid.

Floridians Protecting Freedom have gathered just over than 400,000 of the nearly 900,000 voter signatures it needs to make the ballot. That is enough signatures to trigger a language review by the State's highest court which is required to make sure the ballot language is not misleading and applies to a single subject.

In her brief to the high court opposing the petition language, Attorney General Moody argues that the term 'viability' could create confusion for voters. She maintains that the language disqualifies proposed petition and it should not be allowed on next year's ballot.

In their brief 'Floridians Protecting Freedom' and the ACLU called Moody's claim a "manufactured argument". Their brief, entitled, “Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion,” maintains that "the law is clear and on our side, despite distortions from Florida’s Attorney General." The joint ACLU FPF brief highlights the limited role of the Court's review per Florida's Constitution and their brief also argues that Attorney General Moody is "distorting the law" in a "politically motivated court filing" which, the brief maintains, "exposes her hollow attempt to create uncertainty around the term “viability.”

“Floridians continue to voice their opposition to abortion bans and are determined to reclaim their freedom from extremist policies,” said Lauren Brenzel, the campaign director of FPF. They "make clear that, regardless of how one feels on the issue of abortion, Floridians deserve the opportunity to vote on this amendment.”

“This constitutional amendment simply ensures that decisions about pregnancy are between patients and their doctors, not politicians,” said Hélène Barthelémy, staff attorney of the ACLU of Florida. “Floridians value their freedom from government interference when it comes to accessing essential reproductive health care, and we look forward to giving them a chance to reclaim that freedom when they go to the polls in 2024.”

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT FULL TEXT

Initiative Information

Date Approved_______05/08/2023__________ Serial Number____23-07_________

Sponsor Name: Floridians Protecting Freedom, Inc.

Sponsor Address: Post Office Box 4068, Sarasota, FL 34230

Ballot Title: Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion

Ballot Summary: No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.

Article and Section Being Created or Amended: Creates - Article 1, New Section

Full Text of the Proposed Amendment: New Section, Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion

Limiting government interference with abortion.— Except as provided in Article X, Section 22, no law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.

Other Briefs in Support

Four support briefs were also submitted by Florida doctors, former Florida Republican elected officials, constitutional law scholars, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.