AAA: Florida Gas Prices Rise 16-Cents Last Week

Florida - Monday December 4, 2023: Florida gas prices are declining again after an abrupt increase last week. After setting a new 2023 low of $3.01 per gallon last Monday, the state average jumped to $3.17 by Thursday.

"Florida gas prices seem to be moving down again almost as quickly as they shot up," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "There isn't any clear explanation for last week's sudden increase, as oil and gasoline futures logged their sixth consecutive weekly loss. Regardless, drivers in many cities are beginning to find gas prices close to the same levels where they were last week.

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.32), Naples ($3.20), Homosassa Springs ($3.20)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($2.93), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.94), Pensacola ($2.98)

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

