NWS Melbourne Issues Coastal Flood Warning, High Surf Advisory, Wind Advisory, High Risk of Rip Currents, and Gale Warning for East Central Florida

Florida - Friday December 15, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne (NWS) expects isolated showers to occasionally drift onshore throughout the day today. It will be breezy inland, with winds 15-20mph, and windy along the coast, with winds 20-30mph and gusts up to 40mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the immediate coast. Use caution when operating high profile vehicles, as they may be challenging to fully control on bridges and causeways.

Highs today will be seasonal, reaching the lower 70s.

Coastal flooding is also a concern, especially around times of high tide. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect. Around high tide, coastal roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Significant shoreline erosion will occur. Breaking waves of 9 to 12 feet in the surf zone persist. Do not enter the water. A High Surf Advisory is in effect.

A Gale Warning remains in effect for the local Atlantic waters for winds of 25 to 30 knots, gusts to 40 knots, and seas of 10 to 15 feet. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.