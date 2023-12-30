The 'Ohio Four' Make their Forever Home at Save the Chimps in Fort Pierce

Save the Chimps Chimp April enjoying a nutritious meal of fresh fruits and vegetables

Save the Chimps Chimps Cash and April share a moment in their new home at Save the Chimps

Fort Pierce - Monday January 1, 2024: Last January, the Ohio Department of Agriculture informed Fort Pierce based 'Save the Chimps' about four chimpanzees living in deplorable conditions at a roadside zoo. Confined to a dark, garage-sized enclosure with limited outdoor access, they were fed only once a day and lacked the straw or hay that chimps need for nesting, play, and comfort.

A site visit by a 'Save the Chimps' team confirmed that these chimpanzees were in urgent need of rescuing, an effort that took meticulous planning, and funding.

They've come to be known as the 'Ohio Four' and as soon as they arrived at Save the Chimps, they began to explore their spacious new home, embracing each other for reassurance and showing excitement about their new caregivers and fresh food.

The Ohio Four began their life at Save the Chimps with a standard 60-day quarantine to monitor their behavior and treat them for parasites and other health concerns. Our care team assessed each chimp’s nutritional needs, eating habits, likes and dislikes, and evaluated weight, body conditioning, and overall health to arrive at custom-tailored meal plans.

Each chimp also received a full medical exam from our veterinary team, including the use of ultrasound, X-rays, and EKGs, along with screening for thyroid disease and diabetes. Meanwhile, our care team monitored Anna, Cash, April, and Lucy continuously to assess their personalities, behavior, and overall welfare: a key to eventual integration into family life at Save the Chimps.

Anna, Cash, April, and Lucy continue to adjust well to life here, with fresh nourishment, daily enrichment, and a spacious habitat with indoor and outdoor spaces. Plans are underway to integrate them into a large chimpanzee family selected based on personality profiles, family dynamics, and the leadership style of the alpha chimp.

Once integrated, Cash, Anna, April, and Lucy will have the opportunity to play, laugh, eat, and groom with their new friends on an expansive 3-acre island, with the freedom of movement and choice that they need and deserve.

Save the Chimps The 'Ohio Four'

Save the Chimps thanks its generous donors who made it possible for these chimpanzees to be rescued and given a peaceful, dignified home, to heal from their past traumas, and the opportunity to live their best lives at the sanctuary and they are appealing for your continued support.

Donations are tax deductible and a year-end gift will help Save the Chimps provide essential care for the more than 220 chimpanzees residing at Save the Chimps.

The mission of Save the Chimps is to provide sanctuary and exemplary care to chimpanzees in need.

Save the Chimps is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and all contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Save the Chimps, PO Box 12220, Fort Pierce, Florida 34979, United States

