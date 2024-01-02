VIDEO: Sebastian Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Vehicle Burglary Suspect

SPD

Sebastian - Tuesday January 2, 2024: The Sebastian Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the person picture here who burglarized a number of vehicle in the Sebastian River Landing subdivision last month.

Residents of the subdivision were awoken by auto alarms in the early morning hours of Thursday December 18th when their car alarms went off as the suspect pictured here attempted, or succeed in opening unlock vehicle doors.

A security camera at one residence recorded the follow video of the suspect.

burglar.mp4

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to contact Sebastian Police Sergeant Garrison at 772-589-5233.

The Sebastian Police Department reminds residents to lock their vehicles at night to avoid having them burglarized.